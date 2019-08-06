Meghan McCain faces backlash over addressing Mindy Kaling in a tweet

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American author Meghan McCain recently made a strange move by tagging actor Mindy Kaling on Twitter while condemning producer David Stassen, who seemingly mocked the author's upcoming audiobook in a now-deleted tweet.

After this move of the 'My View' host, several fans on Twitter are suspecting as to what concern Mindy has with this takedown.

The 34-year-old author announced last week that she has a new audiobook coming out next year. Stassen slammed the project with a vulgar tweet that has since been deleted now, according to Yahoo and as reported by Fox News.

McCain responded and tagged Kaling, who worked with Stassen on 'The Mindy Project,' and wrote, "Sad to find out that you work with someone I greatly admire (and have for a long time) Mindy Kaling - I know we can't be judged by everyone we work with but still. What a cruel thing to say. And my book is for women who are judged for being conservative (among many other people)," McCain tweeted on Saturday.

Stassen was the producer of 'The Mindy Project,' which ended in 2017. Kaling created and starred in the show but she isn't currently working on a project with Stassen.

"This tweet makes it look like Mindy said something about you. People in the comments keep on asking 'what did she say.' You should clarify or delete this," one user responded while another chirmed, "Not Mindy's problem, Meghan."

"Way to blame a woman who is in no way associated with his tweet," a user replied. (ANI)

