Meghan McCain faces backlash over her pro-gun stance

Washington D.C.[USA], Sept 4 (ANI): American television host Meghan McCain drew flak after she attempted to defend gun rights on her show 'The View'.

McCain indulged in a discussion on 'gun rights' with her co-host Joy Behar over US President Donald Trump's position on background checks and the types of reforms they'd like to see, reported Fox News.

During the debate, the star warned that taking guns away from people would lead to more violence. After which Joy interjected, McCain flatly and said: "I'm not living without guns."

Further she got annoyed when the audience reacted to her saying she felt "safe" with firearms in her home. Things got even more heated when another co-host Sunny Hostin said that she wanted to ban "assault weapons that are killing our children."

McCain had to face a lot of criticism on Twitter, with one user suggesting she should be removed from the show.

"Great to have the @TheView back on. There are few things more entertaining than watching Meghan McCain blow herself up on national television every week," controversial attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted.

McCain seemed to take the criticism in stride, tweeting a gif of actor Clint Eastwood winking while smoking a cigarette. (ANI)

