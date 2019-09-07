Meghan McCain and Pamela Anderson (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan McCain and Pamela Anderson (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Meghan McCain, Pamela Anderson spar over Julian Assange

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Prominent stars Meghan McCain and Pamela Anderson sparred over WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday's episode of 'The View'.
The spat broke out after McCain labeled Assange as a "cyber-terrorist."
The conversation between the two women became heated after Anderson, who has lent her full support to the WikiLeaks founder on several occasions, defended him when asked about the Ecuadorian Embassy's decision to revoke its asylum, reported People.
"When you visited him, he was allegedly kicked out of the Ecuadorian Embassy because he was defecating everywhere and creating messes," McCain told Anderson, who responded, "No, that's a smear campaign."
"There was video," McCain countered.
"What would you do if you were locked in a prison for six years?" the 52-year-old Anderson asked.
"I wouldn't be a cyber-terrorist, which he is," McCain fired back. Anderson outrightly disagreed with the host and said, "He's not a cyber-terrorist."
"He hacked information. His leaks included information that put our national security at risk, our military, the lives of spies," McCain said passionately.
"War crimes need to be punished and they haven't. The war crimes that he's exposed, no one's done anything about it. But they put him in jail to shut him up. And it's not just America. He's exposed Russia, he's exposed all sorts of different countries," Anderson continued.
The 48-year-old founder was arrested in April after London's Ecuadorian Embassy withdrew asylum.
Assange had taken refuge there for around seven years, in order to avoid deportation to Sweden over a rape allegation, which he has continuously denied. The alleged hacker is also wanted by the United States for charges pertaining to WikiLeaks' publication of classified information.
Apart from McCain, her co-host Joy Behar also raised questions on Assange's intentions on Friday's episode, asking Anderson, "A lot of people think Assange conspired with Russia by leaking hacked emails, which hurt Hillary Clinton. Is he responsible for giving us Trump?"
"I can see that because of the timing, but Hillary Clinton is responsible for Trump," Anderson answered.
"No. No! I was with him. He wasn't helping Trump, he was trying to tell the American people true information that Hillary Clinton was doing so people could make an educated choice. And I think FBI kind of put the nail in that coffin," she continued.
"But do you mean to tell me he had nothing on Trump?" Behar asked. "If he had something on Trump, he would have put it out there," Anderson countered.
McCain rejoined the conversation arguing, "He released her emails."
"It was her emails. She wrote them," Anderson said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:27 IST

Milo Ventimiglia to feature as Evel Knievel in a USA Network series

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): American actor Milo Ventimiglia is all set to portray the daredevil protagonist for USA Network's limited series called 'Evel'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:49 IST

Aparshakti Khurana celebrates 5 years of togetherness with Aakriti Ahuja

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti, who has proved his feat in Bollywood industry, is celebrating his 5th wedding anniversary with life partner Aakriti Ahuja.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:28 IST

Priyanka off to Toronto for 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra is jetting off to the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 for 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:15 IST

'Chhichhore' opens to mild response, weekend may see surge

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore', which hit theatres on September 6, opened to a mild response from moviegoers minting Rs 7.32 crore on its first day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:00 IST

I'm still right here: Nicki Minaj calls "retirement"...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): After fans lambasted Nicki Minaj for retiring from music to "have a family", the rapper addressed her "abrupt" decision.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:30 IST

B-town celebs hail ISRO for Chandrayaan-2, say they're proud

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities on Saturday lauded ISRO for their efforts after Chandrayaan-2 lander lost contact with the ground station.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:22 IST

Darren Criss set to star in Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actor Darren Criss has teamed up with screenwriter Ryan Murphy to star in his forthcoming Netflix series titled 'Hollywood'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:06 IST

Fashion made Zendaya 'more courageous'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' actress Zendaya, who is all set to display her new collection this weekend at Harlem's Apollo Theater, said that fashion 'is emotional' for her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:55 IST

Britney Spears takes 'much needed' break amid custody drama

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears is enjoying some alone time just days after her ex-husband Kevin Federline was granted primary custody of their two sons.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:53 IST

Vaani suffered cuts, bruises while shooting Ghungroo, says 'it was worth'

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): While Vaani Kapoor set the temperature soaring with her looks and amazing dance moves in 'Ghungroo', she had to go through extreme physical challenges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:41 IST

I was being bullied at work by a co-worker: Eva Longoria

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actor Eva Longoria has made a sensational revelation that she was once "bullied" by a co-actor on the sets of comedy series 'Desperate Housewives'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:40 IST

Taapsee Pannu gears up for Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad'

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Glorying in the success of her latest release 'Mission Mangal', Taapsee Pannu has seemingly kick-started shooting for her next flick 'Thappad' with director Anubhav Sinha.

Read More
iocl