Meghan McCain pays emotional tribute to late father John McCain on birth anniversary

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American television host and author Meghan McCain has paid an emotional tribute to her late father Sen. John McCain on his 83rd birth anniversary.

The 34-year-old star shared her picture on Twitter where she can be seen sitting in front of her father's grave at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery.

She tweeted, "Happy birthday Dad. I love you."



Just a few days ago, ' The View' show co-host commemorated her father's first death anniversary on August 25, 2018, reported Fox News.

Calling the day he died "the worst day of my life," Meghan wrote: "I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless ... Remember to cherish your loved ones and be grateful for every moment you have with them. I still can't believe my heart didn't stop when yours did Dad..."

Meghan got married to Ben Domenech before her father's health took a tragic turn.

John's wife, Cindy McCain, also shared her pain of losing a husband on Instagram on his death anniversary with a heartfelt message.

"I simply can't believe it has been a year. I miss his voice of reason, his indomitable spirit, and his humor," she wrote. "Most of all I miss my husband and partner of 38 years. He is forever in my heart," she wrote. (ANI)

