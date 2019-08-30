Meghan McCain (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan McCain (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Meghan McCain pays emotional tribute to late father John McCain on birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:13 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American television host and author Meghan McCain has paid an emotional tribute to her late father Sen. John McCain on his 83rd birth anniversary.
The 34-year-old star shared her picture on Twitter where she can be seen sitting in front of her father's grave at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery.
She tweeted, "Happy birthday Dad. I love you."

Just a few days ago, ' The View' show co-host commemorated her father's first death anniversary on August 25, 2018, reported Fox News.
Calling the day he died "the worst day of my life," Meghan wrote: "I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless ... Remember to cherish your loved ones and be grateful for every moment you have with them. I still can't believe my heart didn't stop when yours did Dad..."
Meghan got married to Ben Domenech before her father's health took a tragic turn.
John's wife, Cindy McCain, also shared her pain of losing a husband on Instagram on his death anniversary with a heartfelt message.
"I simply can't believe it has been a year. I miss his voice of reason, his indomitable spirit, and his humor," she wrote. "Most of all I miss my husband and partner of 38 years. He is forever in my heart," she wrote. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:49 IST

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley spotted in Italy amid dating rumours

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Shortly after rumours of actor-comedian Pete Davidson dating 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' fame Margaret Qualley surfaced, the two were seen arriving at the Venice's Marco Polo Airport together.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:39 IST

Chris Pratt reveals diet secrets for getting back into shape

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Every new film comes with various experiences and opportunities of trying out new things. The actors always put their best foot forward to get into the skin of their characters. Some work on their physiques for a specific role, while others master a new skill or a

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:30 IST

Brad Pitt attends Venice Film Festival, speaks about 'Ad Astra'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt stepped out looking dapper at the Venice Film Festival recently for the premiere of his new movie 'Ad Astra'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:43 IST

Anna Kendrick to star in 'Unsound'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Actor Anna Kendrick will soon treat her fans with the upcoming independent crime thriller 'Unsound'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:26 IST

Scarlett Johansson filmed 'Marriage Story' while going through...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor Scarlett Johansson's latest outing 'Marriage Story' follows the dissolution of a marriage, something that she was too familiar with when she began filming for it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:17 IST

Irina Shayk is open to romance after breakup with Bradley Cooper

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Russian model Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova also known as Irina Shayk, may be single but her recent outfit portrayed that she is still open to romance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 08:59 IST

Mariah Carey says she's 'starting a band' with Nick Jonas,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Ready for an epic collaboration? American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey just said that she is "starting a band" with none other than the power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 08:35 IST

Carey Mulligan to feature in Netflix drama 'The Dig'

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 30 (ANI): British actor Carey Mulligan has been roped in to star opposite Ralph Fiennes in the period drama 'The Dig' on Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:58 IST

Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan play gully cricket with Sachin...

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of him playing gully cricket with actors Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Mehboob studio on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:16 IST

Liam Hemsworth returns to Instagram post split with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): After his split with Miley Cyrus, actor Liam Hemsworth is now sliding back to social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:17 IST

Power-packed trailer of ' Prasthanam' out now!

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): The makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Prasthanam' starring Sanjay Dutt released the trailer of the film on Thursday which is sure to give you goosebumps!

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:38 IST

'Ghostbusters' to hit theatres once again on its 35th anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): To mark the 35th anniversary of 'Ghostbusters', Fathom Events and Sony Pictures are bringing the film back to theatres once again in October and have started selling tickets for the same.

Read More
iocl