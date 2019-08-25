Meghan McCain remembers father on his death anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): American television host and columnist Meghan McCain paid a tribute to her late father, John McCain ahead of his death anniversary.

Her father passed away on August 25, 2018, at the age of 81 after fighting stage four brain cancer.

'The View' co-host remembered her father's death as "the worst day of her life" by tweeting about it, according to People.

"I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life," she wrote alongside a photo holding her beloved dad's hand.

"Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful," she continued.



The daughter of the late politician announced in a follow-up post that she would be taking a pause from social media during this emotional time.

"On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media. The memory of my father's life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones. I still can't believe my heart didn't stop when yours did, Dad," she wrote. (ANI)

