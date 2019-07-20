Meghan McCain reveals she suffered a miscarriage

Washington D.C. [USA] July 20 (ANI): 'The View' co-host Meghan McCain on Friday opened up about her miscarriage that she suffered a few weeks ago.

The 34-year-old host revealed that she was expecting a baby girl in an op-ed for the New York Times, reported People.

"I knew I was pregnant before I formally knew I was pregnant. My body told me in all the ways women are familiar with. It told me in the same ways that I was miscarrying," recalled McCain, who married Ben Domenech in November 2017.

The daughter of late senator John McCain called her miscarriage a "horrendous experience," adding, "I would not wish it upon anyone."

Previously, McCain told People that she was under pressure to bear a baby when her father suffered stage-four brain cancer.

"The surprise of learning I was pregnant, many months ago now, swiftly turned to joy. With that joy came all the questions, plans and aspirations that every mother knows," she shared.

"For a brief moment, I had the privilege of seeing myself in the sisterhood of motherhood," she wrote further.

McCain blamed herself for the miscarriage, calling her body "a rock-strewn wasteland in which no child may live."

"This is my fault," she said.

"I blamed myself. Perhaps it was wrong of me to choose to be a professional woman, working in a high-pressure, high-visibility, and high-stress field, still bearing the burden of the recent loss of my father and facing on top of that the arrows that come with public life."

McCain added: "I blamed my age, I blamed my personality. I blamed everything and anything a person could think of, and what followed was a deep opening of shame."

The star ended her op-ed with a sweet message about her late father, who died in August last year.

"When my father passed, I took refuge in the hope that someday we would be united in the hereafter," she said. "There is my father -- and he is holding his granddaughter in his hands." (ANI)

