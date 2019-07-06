'The View' host Meghan McCain
'The View' host Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain would like to remain on 'The View' if things change

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 09:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Contrary to the reports that commentator Meghan McCain is planning to leave ABC's 'The View', Page Six has learned that McCain would actually like to remain on the show.
"She is still in talks and would like to return. There are some things that need to change. Meghan feels constantly attacked," Page Six quoted a source.
According to The Daily Beast story, McCain feels emotionally drained. The story also talked about a number of press leaks besides the alleged bad behaviour on set.
The report said that McCain's camp feels the press leaks are coming from show co-host Sunny Hostin.
A source confirmed to Page Six that network insiders are looking into Hostin "because they believe she is leaking damaging information."
"They believe there are eyewitnesses and texts that can corroborate this," the source added.
Hilary Estey McLoughlin, a Senior executive producer of the talk show, said, "I don't think Sunny is the leak. I don't think anyone who is working on the show could be that overtly doing something that's potentially problematic for their own careers."
"This is absurd, and I'm not surprised the source is anonymous since defamation is actionable," a representative for Hostin told Page Six.
A spokesperson for ABC News added, "As evident on 'The View,' Sunny, an award-winning journalist and former federal prosecutor, never holds back and freely shares any and all opinions she has. She's been a terrific addition to the table, a fierce and passionate advocate who brings a smart and insightful analysis of every debate and discussion on the show. It's been an incredible season, and we look forward to having her at the co-host table for an epic year ahead." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:55 IST

Dwayne Johnsons' daughter enjoys turning him into 'great white shark'

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): As the US commemorated the 'fourth of July'- their Independence Day on Thursday, Dwayne Johnson relished the day with her little girl and his Instagram post will make you go awww!

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate Fourth of July together

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Days after releasing a sizzling hot music video for their song 'Senorita', Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen celebrating Fourth of July together in California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Nicki Minaj criticised by human rights activists ahead of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American rapper Nicki Minaj is facing criticism by human rights activists for scheduling performance in Saudi Arabia, a Middle East Country which treats women and minorities as second-class citizens.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:15 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' song 'Khadke Glassy' out, features Sidharth,...

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' have released the film's first song 'Khadke Glassy'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:47 IST

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan to visit Scotland with baby Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Baby Archie is not even two months old and is already giving major travel goals. Before jetting off to Africa, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are planning to visit Scotland with their newborn son.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:21 IST

Netflix, HBO, Amazon, are good for women: Patricia Clarkson...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American actor Patricia Clarkson who has appeared in films like 'Easy A', 'Friends with Benefits' believes that streaming giants are 'good for women'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Kevin Spacey accuser abruptly drops sexual assault lawsuit

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): The former Massachusetts busboy, who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, has dropped the lawsuit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 20:12 IST

'What's cooking jiji?' Taapsee Pannu shares still from 'Saand Ki...

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): Stepping into the shoes of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, India's oldest sharpshooters, Taapsee Pannu with co-star Bhumi Pednekar looks totally made for the role in a still she shared from the sets of their forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:41 IST

Meghan King Edmonds makes big revelation about her 13-month old

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): It seems time is not right for Meghan King Edmonds as the actor has made a shocking revelation about her 13-months old son's health amid husband Jim Edmonds' cheating scandal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:16 IST

Badshah's 'Sheher Ki Ladki' is all things nostalgic

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): Badshah's latest party number from Sonakshi Sinha-starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' proves that remixes are still in vogue for Bollywood.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:58 IST

Sebastian Stan makes fun of Gwyneth Paltrow for not remembering him

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): You only get one shot to make a first impression, but this was not the case with actor Sebastian Stan, who luckily had three opportunities to introduce himself to Academy-award winning actress, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:20 IST

Shay Mitchell uses Power Rangers to reveal baby's gender

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who recently announced her pregnancy on social media by posting a picture of her baby bump has now revealed her baby's gender in the most unusual way.

Read More
iocl