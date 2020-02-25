Melania keeps it simple yet elegant in pink for the Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Melania Trump looked elegant in a loosely-fitted bubblegum pink gown as she arrived for the state banquet on Tuesday night at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were received by President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

Melania opted for a gown with a knee-high slit for the occasion. The bow detail on her dress which hung loosely, appeared like a tribute to the 'dupatta'.

To go along with her subtle style, she opted for a middle-parted bun and light make-up. She completed the look with lovely traditional Indian jhumkas.

President Trump, on the other hand, looked all dapper in a navy blue suit paired with a striped tie.

Several Indian dignitaries including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of several states, music maestro AR Rahman, chef Vikas Khanna, among others were present at the banquet hosted by the Indian President.

Earlier in the day, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He along with Melania also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. (ANI)

