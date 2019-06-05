Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump
Melania Trump dons red cape gown to dine with royals

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): After enjoying a lavish dinner hosted by the British monarch, on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump threw a special dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, among others.
Some royal family members and other prominent British public figures were seen in attendance.
Making a statement with her sartorial choice, the First Lady looked resplendent in a stunning Givenchy red-caped gown by Clare Waight Keller, who also designed the Givenchy wedding dress for Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, reported USA Today.
The gorgeous dress is made of wool crepe. It features sequin-and-bead embroidered bodice panel and long cape sleeves that are slit open at the front.
Her red gown was completely different from the all-white Christian Dior ensemble she wore to the state dinner on Monday. Trump kept things simple and wore a classic black and white tuxedo.
The red gown is the third time Melania has worn a cape-style outfit for a formal event since her husband took office. Last year, during a working visit to Britain and for a dinner at Blenheim Palace, she wore a sweeping Grecian-goddess pale chiffon gown by J. Mendel featuring panels that fell from each shoulder in the style of a cape.
Camilla looked elegant as ever in a white gown, featuring sheer sleeves and a floral embroidered overlay, by Fiona Clare.
Meghan has not been seen lately since she is on her maternity leave following the birth of her and Harry's son Archie.
Meanwhile, Harry was with the Trumps on Monday during a lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and also visited an exhibit at Buckingham Palace after the president was welcomed in the palace garden.
The Trumps were seen all smiles on Tuesday evening after Monday night's state dinner hosted by the queen at Buckingham Palace. The Trumps hosted the reciprocal dinner for the royals, with the Prince of Wales and his duchess representing his 93-year-old mother.
As per the tradition, the dinner was planned by the first lady. The guests relished one of the president's favourite meals: Steak and potatoes, only fancier.
Other guests at the dinner included Trump's children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, and Tiffany Trump.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, press secretary Sarah Sanders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his Scotland-born wife, Louise Linton were also seen in attendance. The former Labor Party Prime Minister Tony Blair was also there.
The dinner was followed by a day of meetings to talk about business and politics. The Trumps also toured the Churchill War Rooms nearby.
It was the third time that the president mingled with the Prince of Wales during his visit. Besides dining at the state banquet, they also met for tea and a chat at Charles' London palace, Clarence House, on Monday afternoon. (ANI)

