Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood make first red carpet appearance after wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Newly married couple 'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood made heads turn as they made their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife at the 2019 Saturn Awards in Hollywood.

It comes just two weeks after the couple tied the knot. The couple married in front of family and friends, including Kevin Smith, Odette Annable, and Paul Wesley, at a private estate in California, reported E!News.

At the Saturn Awards, Benoist opted for a strapless, glittery pink 3/4-length dress that tied in the front and strappy sandals, while Wood wore a white blazer over a white shirt and black pants.

'Supergirl' was announced as the winner of the 2019 Saturn Award for Best Superhero Television Series at the annual ceremony

Benoist was nominated for Best Actress on Television for her role of Kara Danvers / Kara Zor-El but lost to Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. (ANI)

