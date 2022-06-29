Melissa Benoist renews Warner Bros deal, set to star in HBO Max's 'Girls on the Bus'

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Melissa Benoist and her company Three Things Productions have renewed their overall agreement with Warner Bros.Television.

Moreover, Benoist has officially signed on to star in and produce the upcoming HBO Max-WBTV series 'The Girls on the Bus.' She was first reported as being in talks for the series back in February, as per Variety.

Under the terms of the overall agreement, Benoist and Three Things will carry on developing and producing programs for WBTV on all platforms. Benoist runs the production company with Sahar Kashi, the company's vice president of development.



According to Variety, 'The Girls on the Bus' is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick's book "Chasing Hillary." Benoist will play Sadie McCarthy, a journalist who romanticizes the original "Boys on the Bus" and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors. Despite their differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.

The show was written and produced by Julie Plec and Amy Chozick. Rina Mimoun is the executive producer and showrunner. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are executive producers of Berlanti Productions, which also has an overall deal with WBTV. 'The Girls on the Bus' has landed a direct-to-series order at HBO Max, having previously been set up at The CW and Netflix.

Benoist is known for starring in 'Supergirl' throughout the show's six-season run on CW. She also played the character across multiple other DC shows on The CW in crossover events. She is also known for her role on the Fox musical series 'Glee,' on which she played Marley Rose. Her feature credits include 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,' 'Whiplash,' 'Danny Collins,' and 'Patriots Day.'

Meanwhile, Benoist is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Frankfurt Kurnit. (ANI)

