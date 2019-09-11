Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix
Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix

Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix honoured with Tribute actor award at TIFF

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix and cinematographer Roger Deakins were bestowed with the Tribute Award at the Toronto Film Festival's inaugural Gala on Tuesday.
Streep was presented with the honour by actors Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas. During her acceptance speech, Streep said the most common question is, as always, how she picks scripts.
"Usually it's because of the people," Variety quoted the actor as answering.
"And when armed with material that's compelling you have to ask yourself -- does this help? Does this need to be in the world?" 'The Post' actor added.
Meanwhile, Phoenix who shared the award with 'The Post' actor, shared his source of inspiration apart from thanking others in his Tribute award acceptance speech.
"My mother is a constant source of inspiration, and everything I do, I do for her," he said.
His upcoming release 'Joker' was recently premiered at the festival and also won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival.
Streep, on the work front, is awaiting the release of 'The Laundromat' on September 27 which first debuted at the Venice Film Festival. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:51 IST

When Swara Bhasker lost her Kolhapuri flats!

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): You might have faced a situation where you plan to leave the temple after performing puja but find your footwear missing and this time it's actor Swara Bhasker who fell prey to one such incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 03:36 IST

How Todd Phillips persuaded Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): While Joaquin Phoenix had earlier shared that in 'Joker' he wanted to create something unidentifiable, the actor "wasn't keen on jumping into any comic book movie" prior to being cast, revealed the director, Todd Philips.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 03:14 IST

Millie Bobby Brown to produce Netflix's 'A Time Lost'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old actor Millie Bobby Brown, after trying her hands at acting, and launching her own beauty line 'Florence by Mills', is stepping into production business with the streaming giant, Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 02:41 IST

Apple drops 'See' trailer starring Jason Momoa

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): While the annual Apple event brought out a number of new, enhanced gadgets; what also featured at the launch was the trailer of Jason Momoa-starrer 'See' which is set to air on Apple TV Plus in November.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 02:23 IST

Nick Jonas shares his look as 'Bruno P. Gaido' from 'Midway'

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): With just two months to go for the release of Nick Jonas-starrer World War II film 'Midway', the singer-actor shared his look as the late war hero Bruno P. Gaido, the person he is essaying the role of in the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:54 IST

Here's why Sanjay Dutt wants to meet Pooja in 'Dream Girl'

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all set to leave you in splits with his avatar of a lady, 'Pooja', in 'Dream Girl', gets joined by new callers, who seem to be in awe of the ace actor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:39 IST

Kylie Jenner poses nude with Travis Scott for Playboy magazine cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Kylie Jenner nearly stripped down as she featured on the latest issue of Playboy magazine with boyfriend Travis Scott by her side.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:35 IST

Kylie Jenner donates $750,000 to women empowerment organisation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): American model and beauty star Kylie Jenner has donated a whopping amount of $750,000 to a women's empowerment organisation called 'Nest of Love'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:42 IST

Nicole Kidman finds love in co-star Ansel Elgort

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): It seems actor Nicole Kidman has finally found the love of her life and he is none other than her 'The Goldfinch' co-star Ansel Elgort.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:26 IST

Kim Kardashian starts her new shapewear line

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian who was unhappy with her body shape for years is all set to launch her new Solutionwear line called 'SKIMS'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:21 IST

Here's why Akshay Kumar got emotional while thanking fans!

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Bollywood's most versatile actor Akshay Kumar got emotional while thanking fans, who did something special on his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:33 IST

Katharine McPhee, David Foster make first red carpet appearance...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Newly-married couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster recently grabbed eye-balls as they made their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Read More
iocl