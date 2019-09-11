Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix honoured with Tribute actor award at TIFF

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix and cinematographer Roger Deakins were bestowed with the Tribute Award at the Toronto Film Festival's inaugural Gala on Tuesday.

Streep was presented with the honour by actors Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas. During her acceptance speech, Streep said the most common question is, as always, how she picks scripts.

"Usually it's because of the people," Variety quoted the actor as answering.

"And when armed with material that's compelling you have to ask yourself -- does this help? Does this need to be in the world?" 'The Post' actor added.

Meanwhile, Phoenix who shared the award with 'The Post' actor, shared his source of inspiration apart from thanking others in his Tribute award acceptance speech.

"My mother is a constant source of inspiration, and everything I do, I do for her," he said.

His upcoming release 'Joker' was recently premiered at the festival and also won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival.

Streep, on the work front, is awaiting the release of 'The Laundromat' on September 27 which first debuted at the Venice Film Festival. (ANI)

