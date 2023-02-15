Meryl Streep, Kit Harrington starrer 'Extrapolations' first trailer out, Adarsh Gourav garners praise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): It's a moment of glory for Adarsh Gourav as well as Indians all over the world. The young actor starred with Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, Gemma Chan, and Sienna Miller in the Apple original series 'Extrapolations' and the first trailer is out.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Adarsh shared the trailer of the series and wrote, "A window into our future. Act now. Premiering on the 17th of March only on @appletvplus Directed by the wonderful @richiemehta. And what a dream to be working with @gaz_choudhry @zuleikharobinson @houseofwaris and Keri Russell

Adarsh shot to the limelight with the Netflix original 'The White Tiger', based on the bestseller of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Priyanka Chopra and Rajkumar Rao were also a part of the project. Adarsh earned a nomination at BAFTA for Best Leading Actor for his performance in 'The White Tiger'. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's next 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar expressed her joy with a star emoji on the post. Amruta Subhash wrote, 'So proud of you.'



'Extrapolations' spans eight episodes that cover a 33-year timespan, exploring a future Earth impacted by devastating climate change and how the necessary adaptations required to survive the environmental crisis influence love, faith, work, and family, reported Deadline.

'Contagion' fame director Scott Z. Burns directed the project, though, Adarsh has featured in the anthology, directed by 'Delhi Crime' fame Richie Mehta. (ANI)