Meryl Streep to be honoured at Toronto Film Festival

Washington D.C.[USA], July 26 (ANI): Actor Meryl Streep, who most recently won a million hearts with her performance in the HBO's insanely popular drama series 'Big Little Lies', will be honoured at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where she will receive the inaugural Tribute Actor Award.

The Oscar-winning star will be honoured on September 9 at TIFF's Tribute Gala, a festival fundraiser, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy award winner will also be in Toronto to tout her latest film, Steven Soderbergh's 'The Laundromat', the thriller based on Panama papers, set to receive a North American premiere at the festival.

"Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation. Her tremendous contribution to cinema, television and the stage spans five decades, from her early roles in The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer and Sophie's Choice to later films including The Devil Wears Prada, The Iron Lady, and The Post, she has portrayed characters that are as compelling as they are timeless," TIFF co-head Joana Vincente said in a statement.

Streep is a three-time Oscar winner for 'The Iron Lady', 'Sophie's Choice' and 'Kramer vs. Kramer'. She has also previously scored an Emmy win for her leading role in HBO's miniseries adaptation of 'Angels in America'.

'Big Little Lies' is her latest big TV role. Toronto fest organisers earlier announced that Jeff Skoll and David Linde's production banner Participant Media will receive the TIFF Impact Award at the annual TIFF Tribute Gala.

In addition to Streep's 'The Laundromat', this year's line-up also includes the upcoming DC film 'Joker' starring Joaquin Phoenix, Jennifer Lopez in 'Hustlers' as well as 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood', a Mr. Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks as the legendary children's television host, reported Variety.

Considered as the launching pad for Oscar contenders, the upcoming festival will also include racing car drama 'Ford v. Ferrari' featuring actors Matt Damon and Christina Bale, 'The Two Popes' with Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit' and Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in 'Judy'.

The opening night film is the documentary titled 'Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band'. More selections will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival is set to run September 5 to September 15. (ANI)

