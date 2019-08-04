Met Gala was as 'nerve-wracking' as her wedding for Kim Kardashian

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): If there's anything as "nerve-wracking" as a wedding, it is Met Gala for American reality personality Kim Kardashian!

In a recently released clip from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, the 38-year-old is featured getting anxious while she was getting ready for the 2019 Met Gala event.

"This is probably as nerve-wracking as my wedding. I don't know why I get so nervous for the Met. Just 'cause there's pictures from every single angle," E! News quoted the star as saying.

Meanwhile, her French designer Thierry Mugler who hasn't designed any ensemble in the past 20 years felt that it was a great "responsibility" for him to do justice to Kardashian's look who is known for her sartorial elegance.

"It's a huge responsibility for me because he, I'm sure after not designing for 20 years, wants it to be something magical and special and new. I just want it to be perfect," Mugler said.

And wearing Mugler's dress was a "dream come true" for Kim as she said in the clip.

Kardashian dazzled in a beaded latex dress at this Gala and almost two months after the event, she opened up about the "pain" she felt while wearing the ultra-fit dress.

She said, "I've never felt pain like that in my life."

"I'll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off -- the indentations on my back and my stomach," she added.

She also revealed that she had to undergo Corset breathing lessons from Mr. Pearl. (ANI)

