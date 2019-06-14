Mexican star Edith Gonzalez dies at 54

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Mexican soap opera star Edith Gonzalez passed away on Thursday after battling cancer for three years.

The National Association of Actors confirmed her death on Thursday morning, reported Fox News.

Born in 1964 in Mexico, Gonzalez started working in the industry in the 1970s.

In 2016, Gonzalez revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram post.

Following her cancer diagnosis, Gonzalez often talked about her cancer. She graced the cover of Hola! magazine in 2017 with husband Lorenzo Lazo while she was under cancer treatment. Gonzalez said in the feature of her cancer, "I am not a warrior; I am a lover of life."

She is survived by her husband, Lazo, and daughter Constanza. (ANI)

