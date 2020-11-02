Mexico's Jalisco region launching 'Jallywood' plans

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): In order to make Mexican region of Jalisco the production capital of Latin America, a Jallywood, the governing authorities have mapped a plan of action including the introduction of a new state film law to ensure smooth functioning of the industry.

In late October, governor of Jalisco Ernesto Alfaro had said: "We want to send a clear message that with or without federal help or despite the federal government, we pledge to direct more resources towards the state's audiovisual industry."

As per Variety, Alfaro lamented the government's severe cuts to federal funds supporting a range of industries, including Mexico's audiovisual sector. "If there was corruption, then clean it up, penalize, but don't sweep it all away," he asserted.



Jalisco film commissioner Rodolfo Guzman also said that the region aims to push Congress to revisit a shelved plan to introduce federal tax incentives next year. "Ideally, we want all of Mexico's states to benefit from nationwide film incentives," he added.

Other objectives of the film law, encompassed by the new Filma en Jalisco brand, include regulating the planning, development and promotion of all audiovisual projects, establishing film archives, streamlining red tape and improving coordination among federal, state and municipal authorities with social and business organizations, academic institutions and research centers.

As part of its support for Jalisco talent, the Jalisco Film Commission has introduced an inaugural call for local scripts, to which four screenplays were selected and awarded $100,000 pesos ($4,792) each. The winners of this new initiative will be announced at the Guadalajara Int'l Film Festival's annual Los Angeles event, FICG in LA, in December.

Alfaro pointed out that since the Film Commission was launched in 2014, the number of projects filmed in the region grew from six projects that year to 110 productions, generating revenue of some 100 million pesos ($4.79 million) in 2019, Variety reported. (ANI)

