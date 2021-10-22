Michael Jackson's son Prince to host charity costume party at Jackson family estate

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): Musical legend Michael Jackson's son Prince Jackson will be hosting the annual 'Thriller Nights' at the Jackson family estate this year after skipping the in-person event last year due to the COVID pandemic.

According to Fox News, the costume party will take place on October 29 from 7 pm. to midnight, as per a recent Q&A Prince participated in on his Instagram. The number of people in attendance at the party will be limited due to COVID restrictions.

During the Instagram Live, Prince said, "It's going to be a fun night to get back together and celebrate the charity, celebrate the work that we've done, but also celebrate the life and legacy of my father and all that he's contributed to the music industry as well as to the month of October with the great song 'Thriller'."

The night will benefit the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, the charity that's mission is "to raise the quality of life for the inner-city youth of Los Angeles by furnishing access to co-curricular educational initiatives that will emphasize the value of an active, healthy lifestyle, and provide the tools needed to earn an education," according to the organization's Facebook page.

In a separate statement, Prince said it's "so great" to be sharing the event with everyone.



"I'm so excited to host our event this year; although we had a virtual event with Omarion in 2020, there's magic on the Hayvenhurst property and it's so great to be able to share it with everyone after we've been cooped up for almost a year," Prince said in the statement.

Prince recently opened up about the philanthropic legacy his father Michael Jackson left behind.

"He really taught us at an early age principle as far as leading with love, trying to listen with an open heart and open ears. So, I think those are the main principles that I've tried to apply to both the Heal Los Angeles Foundation and my every day life," Prince said during the interview.

Earlier this year, Jackson's estate won a major, years-long court battle after a U.S. tax court found the IRS inflated the value of his assets and image at the time of his death.

The IRS had put the value of three disputed aspects of Jackson's worth at the time of his 2009 death at about USD 482 million. This led to an estate tax bill for his heirs that was far too high given the King of Pop's financial situation when he died.

As per Fox News, in his decision, Judge Mark Holmes put that figure at USD 111 million, far closer to the estate's own estimates. The estate's executors said it was a huge and unambiguous victory for Jackson's children.

The ruling, awaited for years, resolved one of the few disputes that still hovered over Jackson's estate nearly a dozen years after his unexpected death on June 25, 2009, after a lethal dose of the anesthetic propofol. (ANI)

