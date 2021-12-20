Michele Burke, Joy Zapata to get Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild honour

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist Michele Burke and Joy Zapata, an Emmy-winning hairstylist will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 9th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards on February 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Burke won Oscars for 'Quest for Fire' and Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' and was nominated six more times for 'Interview with the Vampire', 'Austin Powers', 'The Cell', 'Rock of Ages', 'Vanilla Sky' and 'Cyrano de Bergerac'.

These films gave her a platform to help pioneer gore and special make-up effects that are commonplace today.



Zapata is the recipient of four Emmys, for 'Star Trek: Next Generation', 'Hairspray Live' and two for 'Westworld', and earned three additional nominations.

Her credits include 'Legally Blonde', 'The Artist', 'Masters of Sex' and 'Rain Man'. She also spent many years as Jack Nicholson's personal hairstylist on his films, including 'The Two Jakes', 'The Departed' and 'As Good as it Gets'.

"We are thrilled to honour Joy and Michele, both extremely deserving of this award. Their longevity of successes and achievements are inspiring to us all, and they have created a legacy of characters that are permanently embedded in our memories forever," said Julie Socash, president of the Guild, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

