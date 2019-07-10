Michelle Obama remembers Cameron Boyce as having 'incredible talent'

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, remembered Disney star Cameron Boyce who passed away on Saturday (local time).

She expressed her emotions in a touching post on Twitter where Michelle shared that she had the luck of meeting the actor at the White House 'on a service project'.

She further added that her meeting with Boyce was enough to realise that the boy had an 'incredible talent' and also an 'incredible heart'.

She posted an adorable picture with the young Boyce and tweeted, "I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce--on set, at the White House and on a service project--enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart."

She concluded with, "Sending love & hugs to his family, friends and his many, many fans."



Not only the former first lady but scores of celebrities mourned the demise of Boyce including 'Friends' star Adam Sandler who shared screen space with him as his father in 2010 film 'Grown Ups'.

Sandler recalled the slain actor and wrote, "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about is family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us."

Charles Esten, Jordan Fisher, James Charles, Mace Coronel, Gregg Sulkin, Kenny Ortega, Skai Jackson, among others also remembered Boyce.

The 20-year-old died in sleep "due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," Fox News reported citing ABC News. (ANI)

