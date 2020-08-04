Michelle Obama wishes her 'favourite guy' as former US President Barack Obama turns 59

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): It is the former president of America Barack Obama's 59th birthday today, and wife Michelle Obama has extended an adorable wish for him on social media.

The former first lady of America shared a lovely family picture on Twitter, a photograph taken from a picturesque location.

While extending the wish, she dubbed him as her "favourite guy".



"Happy birthday to my favorite guy. Here's to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come," the tweet read.

The duo often expresses their feelings for each other on the social media platforms and is defiantly one among the celebratory couple.

The husband-wife duo had turned producer for their documentary 'American Factory' which received an Oscar nomination last year.

Documentary film 'American Factory' which is directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, revolves around the story of the occupation of a shuttered motor plant by a Chinese company's factory in suburbs of Ohio.

Meanwhile, the Spotify podcast of the former first lady is all set for its global launch on July 29 where her first guest will be her husband.

According to Variety, the first episode of - 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' - will see Michelle and Obama talking about their life together since they left White House in 2016. (ANI)

