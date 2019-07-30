Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle
Michelle Obama's advice on motherhood left Meghan Markle 'speechless'

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was left "speechless" when the former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama offered her this piece of advice!
Markle sent a set of questions to Obama for the September issue of British Vogue magazine, of which she is the guest editor. And the answers she received were "a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative - a gentle reminder not of how but of why she has become such a globally respected public figure" and left her "somewhat speechless".
"Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go," People quote Obama's response to Meghan's question on what motherhood has taught her.
It continued, "Try as we might, there's only so much we can control. And, boy, have I tried especially at first. As mothers, we just don't want anything or anyone to hurt our babies. But life has other plans. Bruised knees, bumpy roads and broken hearts are part of the deal."
In the answer ahead, Obama details the differences between two of her daughters, Malia (21) and Sasha (18).
"Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be. Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside."
She added, "My job is not to bulldoze a path for them in an effort to eliminate all possible adversity. But instead, I need to be a safe and consistent place for them to land when they inevitably fail; and to show them, again and again, how to get up on their own."
While also sharing the other side of the story, Obama in her response added that "early parenthood is exhausting. I'm sure you know a thing or two about that these days."
"But there is something so magical about having a baby in the house. Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity," she added.
Obama continued, "I'm so excited for you and Harry to experience that, Meghan. Savour it all."
Markle has guest-edited the 2019 September issue of the iconic fashion magazine, British Vogue titled 'Forces for Change'. (ANI)

