Mike Johnson addresses romance rumours with Demi Lovato

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson made a revelation about the romance rumours with singer Demi Lovato.

According to People, early in Hannah Brown's season of 'The Bachelorette', Lovato called Johnson out as her pick as she watched an episode of the ABC reality show. "He should win," she could be heard shouting in an Instagram Story.

Although the singer had been vocal about her feelings and interest in Johnson, according to the later they still have to connect.

"We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all," a smiling Johnson told People TV's Reality Check on Monday.

Last month, after Brown bid goodbye to Johnson on the show, Lovato once again excitedly expressed her admiration for the reality TV contestant on social media.

"Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo," Lovato could be heard saying in one of her Instagram Stories. She even shared a video on her Instagram story where she wrote, "Mike I accept your rose". (ANI)

