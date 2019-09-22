Mike Johnson opens up about budding romance with Demi Lovato

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Reality TV star Mike Johnson appears to be smitten by singer-songwriter Demi Lovato!

The 31-year-old 'Bachelorette' star recently went on a date with the 27-year-old pop singer, and the two have also lately gotten flirty on Instagram, reported E! News.

Johnson opened up about the budding romance with Lovato at a recent festival.

"I'm just getting to know Demi. I think she's absolutely fantastic and I don't want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we're just trying to get to know each other. That's all," Johnson told E! News at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.

On being asked if there were other women around him, he said, "No, it's just Demi. That's the only person I'm talking to."

Earlier this week, a source told the outlet that Lovato and Johnson "have been texting" since their date and are "definitely interested in each other".

"She has always had a huge crush on Mike and once they met in person, there was an instant connection," the source shared.

The insider also noted that while Lovato "is not looking for anything serious right now," the singer and Johnson have plans to see each other again. (ANI)

