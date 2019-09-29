Mike Johnson refutes romance rumours with Tayshia Adams

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): The 'Bachelorette' contestant Mike Johnson has denied romance rumours with the 'Bachelor in Paradise' actor Tayshia Adams.

"Dean [Unglert] was right there, Caelynn [Miller-Keyes] was right there, Derek [Peth] was right there. Tayshia and I FaceTimed JPJ when we were in the car going to some event. She is happy and is beautiful in her relationship with JPJ. Those guys would never let me try to mack on all of our friends' girlfriend. And vice versa," Us Weekly quoted Johnson on Friday.

"Thank you for asking that question. That's just BS, like no. She's an attractive woman, but not for me. She's in a relationship and I may or may not be talking to someone as well," he continued.

"We live in a day and age where if I give a woman a hug, and she's an attractive woman, they may say, 'Oh, they're together.' It's ridiculous at this point in time," he added.

Johnson met Adams while filming season 6 of 'Bachelor in Paradise'. The duo was spotted together on September 22.

Johnson, for his part, has been linked to singer Demi Lovato.

"I'm just getting to know Demi. I think she's absolutely fantastic and I don't want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we're just trying to get to know each other. That's all," Johnson told E! News at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A few weeks ago, a source told E! News that Lovato and Johnson "have been texting" since their date and are "definitely interested in each other".

"She has always had a huge crush on Mike and once they met in person, there was an instant connection," the source shared.

The insider also noted that while Lovato "is not looking for anything serious right now," the singer and Johnson have plans to see each other again. (ANI)

