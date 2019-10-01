Mike Johnson reveals Demi Lovato kisses really well

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): It is no secret that actor Mike Johnson and singer Demi Lovato have been spending time together to know each other.

From liking each other's posts on social media to going on dates, the duo is inching closer to a relationship, reported E! News.

"We've gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well..." Johnson shared on iHeartRadio's 'Almost Famous' podcast. "I'm getting to know her for her."

"For one, I'm all about her too and she definitely was the aggressor. I find it incredibly sexy. I love that," he explained.

During the chat, Johnson revealed that he wasn't the most familiar with Lovato's music. However, now, he can confidently say that 'Sorry, Not Sorry' is one of his favourites.

The former 'Bachelorette' contestant also confessed that dating in the public eye isn't the ideal situation.

"To be honest, I personally don't like it. I am very private with my relationships straight up," he explained. "I'm a gentleman. I'm not going to kiss and tell."

However, he added, "I might not be a gentleman to her always."

He knows that people will have thoughts and opinions about their relationship. But deep down, the reality star argued they are just two normal people exploring this thing called life, reported the outlet.

"She's a woman that I treat like a regular individual. I'm a man that she treats like a regular man and we do like each other and we're getting to know each other but what if it were not? People are going to speculate," he shared. (ANI)

