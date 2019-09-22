Mike Johnson, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Mike Johnson, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Mike Johnson's tips for Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid to avoid being spotted together

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:02 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Actor Mike Johnson who is in a relationship with pop singer Demi Lovato teased his 'Bachelorette' co-star Tyler Cameron about his romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid.
"Tyler and Gigi have been caught by the paparazzi. Demi and I have not," Us Weekly quoted Johnson. "Maybe he needs to get tips from me."
The 31-year-old actor noted that he and Cameron have not yet discussed the famous ladies in their lives.
"Tyler and I really don't talk about who we're dating. We really don't," he insisted.
Rejecting the idea of a double date anytime soon, the reality star said, "No. On my page, I said something about double-dating, but it wasn't about Demi or Gigi. I think it was about me wanting to go to Magic Castle," he explained.
"I think that Tyler and I are very similar people. He's very competitive, as am I. So I dunk on him. He's dating a pretty attractive woman, and I'm dating a gorgeous woman. I mean, possibly, right? Maybe," he added.
Cameron and Hadid first sparked rumours when they were seen on a date in New York City days after 'The Bachelorette' finale aired. Since then Cameron has been spotted at the model's apartment on many occasions. Cameron even accompanied her to the Netherlands this month for her grandmother's funeral. (ANI)

