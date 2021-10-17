'Milestone' animated movie under development at DC

Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): An animated movie by writer Brandon Thomas based on comics from DC's Milestone Media imprint is now in development.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Milestone producer Reggie Hudlin and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan revealed the news during Saturday's DC FanDome online convention.

The film will focus on multiple characters from the label, that has been home to Static Shock, which had its own animated series from 2002-04, as well as heroes such as Icon and Hardware. The film comes from Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.



Milestone Media is having a resurgence after launching in 1993 when it pushed to highlight creators and characters from underrepresented backgrounds. A revival was announced at last year's DC FanDome, which included news that a Static Shock live-action movie was in the works.

On Saturday, more news from the world of Milestone was unveiled, including The Milestone Initiative, which was created in partnership with Ally Bank and aims to give the next generation of comic book storytellers a chance to train at DC. It will include a week-long seminar in DC's Burbank offices, followed by an eight-week virtual training through the Kubert School.

The Milestone team also announced a new 'Blood Syndicate' series would launch next year, and unveiled the 1,300-page 'Milestone Compendium One', which will be available on February 1 and collect a number of Milestone comics, including issues No. 1-12 of 'Blood Syndicate', 'Hardware' No. 1 -12, 'Icon' No. 1-10, 'Static' No. 1-8, 'Xombi' No. 1-8, and 'Shadow Cabinet' No. 0, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

