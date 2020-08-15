Miley Cyrus addresses Cody Simpson breakup on Instagram Live

Washington D.C. [USA], August 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has addressed her breakup with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

According to Page Six, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer went live on Instagram to confirm that she and Simpson, had split.

Cyrus said (via Daily Mail), "But for right now, two halves can't make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be, like everybody else at this age. We're just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives."

But, Cyrus told fans and followers not to be surprised if they're seen "hanging out or getting pizza."

"We've been friends for 10 years, and we're going to continue to be friends," she said, "and so just don't make it something that it is not.

"And with that being said, I'm done with the bulls**t."

Page Six broke the news on Thursday (local time) that the couple of 10 months had split. Last December, the outlet revealed that Simpson was out in New York City kissing another woman while texting Cyrus.

Prior to getting together with the 'Golden Thing' crooner Simpson, Cyrus divorced Liam Hemsworth and had a fling with Kaitlynn Carter. (ANI)

