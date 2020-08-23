Miley Cyrus' grandmother Loretta Jean 'Mammie' Palmer dies at 85

Washington [US], August 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her grandmother, Loretta Jean 'Mammie' Palmer, who passed away at the age of 85 on Saturday.

Loretta was the mother of Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus.

According to Page Six, the 'Wrecking Ball' songstress wrote in dedication to her Granny, "Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine."



Cyrus continued, "I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness, you displayed daily. We will ache every day you are not with us...."

Page Six reported that in 2013, Cyrus got a photo of her grandmother's face tattooed on her forearm. Cyrus shared a picture of the black-and-white portrait on Twitter with the caption, "Because I am her favorite and she is mine." (ANI)

