Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter looks stunning in matching ensemble in N.Y.C

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:30 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, who have been making headlines with dating rumours, were spotted enjoying a fun night out in New York City.
The two were seen smiling while leaving their hotel on Tuesday night. What's more? They both sizzled in matching black ensembles as they headed out for a late-night dinner.
Carter opted for a leather mini skirt, flowy blouse and a slightly over-sized blazer. She tied her look together with timeless black heels and a glitzy handbag, reported E-News.
The 26-year-old Cyrus donned black slacks, a sheer cropped top, and over-sized blazer. Complementing her stylish outfit, Cyrus wore matching black boots, silver jewellery pieces, and large sunglasses. In fact, the singer's ensemble looked like the Tom Ford get-up she wore to the designer's show on Monday night.
The 31-year-old reality TV star Kaitlynn swooned to the image of the singer on Instagram and wrote, "Dear God," alongside a drooling emoji. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:35 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:31 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:21 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:20 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:28 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:20 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:45 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:18 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:06 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:43 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:46 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:39 IST

