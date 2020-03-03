Miley Cyrus' new tattoo pays tribute to Matisse and Leonard Cohen

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 3 (ANI): Miley Cyrus already has over 50 tattoos but over the weekend the singer added another one, and this one is a tribute to famous french artist Henri Matisse and Canadian singer Leonard Cohen.

Yesterday, Miley shared a close-up video, showing off her latest ink on Instagram alongside the lyrics to Leonard Cohen's 1984 song 'Dance Me to the End of Love'.



"Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I'm gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love. Matisse X Cohen," the 27-year-old Malibu singer captioned the Instagram post.

The new addition tattoo is a Henri Matisse drawing that depicts the silhouette of a nude woman on the back of Cyrus' arm as she flexed a muscle and snarled for the camera. (ANI)

