Miley Cyrus reveals she took the 'sober' route after vocal surgery

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): Musician Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she has been forced to sobriety after undergoing vocal cord surgery in November 2019.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer told Variety that she hasn't had a drink since she got the surgery done.

"I've been sober...sober for the past six months," Variety quoted the singer as saying.

The 'Can't Be Tamed' singer further said that she made the decision to remain sober due to a family history of addiction.

"My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable. My dad's parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself," Cyrus said.

"I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges, It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'you're no fun. It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun" she added.

She further capped the discussion on her sobriety by stating that staying sober is the best option for her.

"I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready," Cyrus said.

"It's been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft," she added. (ANI)

