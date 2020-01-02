Miley Cyrus shares end-of-decade video featuring Liam Hemsworth

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 2 (ANI): American singer Miley Cyrus has shared an end-of-decade video on her social media that featured several pictures of ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

As per Fox News, the singer uploaded a montage that had highlights from the past ten years of her life, including her engagement, breakup, marriage and divorce from Liam Hemsworth and her various other NSFW scandals.

Her ten minutes video included her performance with Madonna, as well as her impassioned speeches, and Hemsworth towards the end of the video.

She also included a news headline of the two agreeing to get married after their 10-year on-and-off relationship and then, a few seconds later, a report of them separating.



"10 Years in 10 minutes #NewYearStartsNow," Miley captioned her post.

Miley also blew out 2020 candles on two separate cakes in short video posted right after 'Decade Video.'

However, Cyrus' video strangely left out Cody Simpson, who on Christmas had spent quality time with her family despite being spotted kissing another woman just days before the holiday. (ANI)