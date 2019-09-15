Abby Lee Miller, left, and Felicity Huffman
Miller's advice for Huffman: 'First day' will be 'most stressful'

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Dance instructor Abby Lee Miller, who served eight months for bankruptcy fraud and released in May 2018, has a piece of advice for actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday for her involvement in a college admission scam.
While attending the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, Miller, opened up about what Huffman can expect from her prison stay, reported People.
"Well the first day going in is the most stressful, then after that, she is going to be in a big, huge room with bunk beds, tons of them. That's where they first put you to get acclimated to the prison life," Miller told reporters at the awards show.
Speaking of her own experience in prison, Miller said that while prison is "terrifying" it gives you "a lot of time to work on yourself."
Miller went on to share that she believed Huffman would be just fine at the end of her sentence.
"She'll come out. She'll make a huge movie out of it. She'll make millions of dollars," she said.
According to Fox News, Huffman must surrender herself to the authorities on October 25, 2019.
The actor will also have to serve one-year probation, complete 250 hours of community service and make a payment of USD 30,000 as a fine, reported CNN.
The matter of the scam started when earlier in March, the 'When They See Us' actress was sent behind the bars for paying USD 15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia's SAT scores.
Thereafter, she apologised in a statement where she was found guilty of committing mail fraud and honest services fraud. (ANI)

