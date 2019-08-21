Millie Bobby Brown steps in beauty business with her own make-up brand

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old actor Millie Bobby Brown who shot to fame with Netflix's 'Stranger Things' has stepped her foot in the make-up business with the launch of her own beauty line named 'Florence by Mills'.

With the new venture, Brown added another feather to her cap along with earning two Emmy nominations, and turning a muse for Raf Simons.

Her beauty brand is PETA-certified, cruelty-free and vegan with products having some really amazing names like the Zero Chill Face Mist, Clean Magic Face Wash, See You Never Concealer, Like a Light Skin Tint, Dreamy Dew Moisturizer, Get That Grime Face Scrub, Swimming Under the Eye Gel Pads and Look Alive Eye Balm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She credited herself to be the inspiration behind launching her own line in order to create "clean" products for young people. She was working on the line for the past two years.

'Florence by Mills' is named after Bobby's great-grandmother and her own nickname to capture "individuality and bravery."

"I've been in a makeup chair since I was 10-11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products. I've had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation...I wanted to come into space because there was a gap in the market for young people," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Brown as saying in an interview with WWD.

She continued that this occurred to her naturally and said, "Every decision I make with Florence has been literally made in two or three seconds. 'I hate it, I love the color, I hate the texture, what is going on' it's like immediately in my brain."

Brown on Tuesday dedicated a post to her beauty line where she called it "literally the love of my life, I cant begin to explain the love i have for this and how hard but crazy excited i was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that's a long time to keep a secret but now i can finally share the news with u all."

Florence Beauty filed for the trademark for Florence by Mills last September. (ANI)