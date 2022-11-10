Millionaire bachelor looking for wife to travel, spend money after huge lottery win

Dortmund [Germany], November 10 (ANI): "Have you won a lottery?" we have all listened to this dialogue from our friends or family members whenever we tried to spend some money on ourselves.

Winning a lottery is a game of luck, some win a fortune of money while some don't even get a penny. Some winners start chasing their dreams while some choose to donate, but there's one man who is now searching for a wife after winning a huge lottery.

Yes, you read that right, Kursat Yildirim, based in Dortmund, Germany recently won a lottery worth 10 million euros (around Rs 82 crore) in September.

After spending a huge portion on luxury cars and watches Kursat is now looking for a suitable partner who can join him on trips, spend money and start a new life with him.



Kursat, in conversation with the reporters of the German newspaper Bild, talked about his massive win and asked them to point out that "he is single" and in search of a suitable life partner.

"I just want to fall in love. I'm looking for a woman who loves to travel and is ready to start a family with me," he told the reporters of Bild.

He highlighted that the girl he wants to marry can be fair or dusky it doesn't matter. What matters the most is his partner should trust him whatever happens.

Kursat, 41, after winning the lottery left his job at a steel factory and started spending money on the kinds of stuff he always wanted to buy like a lavish Ferrari car and many more which he frequently shares on his social media platforms.

How would you spend the money if you won the lottery? (ANI)

