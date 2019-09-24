Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are foodies on sets of 'This is Us'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): It seems like actor Milo Ventimiglia has forged a great bond with his co-star Mandy Moore on the sets of their series 'This is Us' where they are often spotted hogging on food.

"We eat a lot of lunches together," Ventimiglia told Us Weekly at the Hulu/Amazon/National Geographic/ABC Emmys Afterparty on Sunday in Los Angeles. "We trade off who picks up lunch."

According to the 42-year-old star, he and Moore are "foodies" who have similar taste in go-to snacks. In fact, when it comes to noshing in between scenes, they both tend to prefer something sweet. "I think, like, when we really need it, we both go for the sugar," Ventimiglia told Us Weekly. "But I think we're both kind of like salty, savory folks, too."

Though he lost out on an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series this year, the actor still had a great time attending the ceremony, reported by Us Weekly. (ANI)

