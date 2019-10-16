Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr, Image courtesy: Instagram
Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr, Image courtesy: Instagram

Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel blessed with baby boy!

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): It's a boy! Supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel welcomed their second child, a son.
The proud parents named their son Myles. Kerr also shared the happy news on Instagram and said that they are "overjoyed" after welcoming their baby boy into the world.
"We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone's kind words and wishes during this special time. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family," Kerr captioned the post.

Kerr and Spiegel are already proud parents to a 17-month-old son Hart. Kerr also shares 8-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband and actor Orlando Bloom, reported People.
The Australian model and Spiegel walked down the aisle in May 2017 in a small ceremony that included friends, family, and music from Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat.
A representative for Kerr told People in March that she and Spiegel were expecting their second child together, 10 months after welcoming their son. The model gave birth to Hart on May 7, 2018.
"Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family," a representative for the supermodel told outlet at that time.
One person, who is over the moon to welcome another baby into the family? Flynn, who didn't even let the ink dry on his mother's marriage certificate before asking for a sibling.
"He's so excited that Evan and I had been together for a while and he was like, 'When are we going to have another baby brother or sister?' And we were like, 'Look, we've got to get married first,' " Kerr told Jimmy Kimmel in February 2018, while pregnant with Hart.
She added, "So the day after the wedding, he comes running in and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute,' " adding that Flynn "has a mischievous personality like me. He also has my little chin." (ANI)

