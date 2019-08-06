Miranda Lambert claps back at fan who said her marriage 'won't last'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American country musician Miranda Lambert retorted at a fan who commented on a recent post that her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin "won't last."

On Sunday, the 35-year-old singer shared a pair of videos of herself and her 28-year-old husband enjoying an outdoor cookout, complete with some delicious-looking buttermilk fried chicken, reported People.

"'I'm sweet tea sippin' on the front porch sittin' while my hubby fries chicken and I'm pickin' these straaangs,'" she captioned the picture, quoting lyrics from her new single, 'Locomotive.'

The singer later joined fans in the comments section, and while some comments were lively to read, one fan bet Lambert $1 million that she wouldn't reply on his post, and she playfully said back, "I will if you give me a million dollars!". Another rudely commented that "it won't last."

While the commenter was referring to her marriage, the singer had the perfect clap back.

"Sure won't!" the singer jokingly replied, pretending they were talking about the food. "I'm gonna eat every piece of it! Can't waste chicken!"

Another fan commented on McLoughlin's impressive cooking skills, saying, "My kinda man. Does he clean to [sic]," to which Lambert commented, "oh yeah! Even more of a bonus: he also does (shirtless) laundry."

The 'Tin Man' singer revealed that she and McLoughlin had tied the knot back in February, with a sweet Valentine's Day post saying, "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me." (ANI)

