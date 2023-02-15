Mirza Ghalib's timeless couplets: A tribute to the legendary poet on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Mirza Ghalib is one of the most revered poets of all time, known for his unparalleled ability to evoke deep emotions through his poetry.

Born in the city of Agra on December 27 1797, his life was marked by tragedy, as he experienced the deaths of several of his loved ones, and he himself struggled with poverty and addiction. Despite this, Ghalib's poetry has continued to touch the hearts of people for generations to come even after passing away in 1869.

As we remember Mirza Ghalib on his death anniversary, it is a time to reflect on the profound impact his poetry has had on generations of people. His verses are imbued with a deep understanding of the human condition, and his couplets have become a source of solace and inspiration for millions of people across the world.

Among the countless couplets that Mirza Ghalib has penned, there are a few that stand out as being particularly powerful and evocative. Here are a few of his most popular couplets that are sure to stir your soul:



"Hazaaron khwahishen aisi ke har khwahish pe dam nikle,

Bahut niklay mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle."

This couplet encapsulates the essence of human desire and the fact that even if one were to fulfil all their desires, there would still be more to come. It speaks to the insatiable nature of human wants and needs.



"Dil-e-nadan tujhe hua kya hai?

Aakhir is dard ki dawa kya hai?"

This couplet speaks to the human experience of heartbreak and the search for solace. It asks the question of what can be done to cure the pain of a broken heart.



"Ishq par zor nahin hai ye woh aatish Ghalib,



Jo lagaye na lage aur bujhaye na bane."

This couplet is about the power of love and its ability to ignite a fire that cannot be contained. It speaks to the fact that love is an unstoppable force that cannot be controlled or extinguished.



"Umr-e-daraaz mang ke lai thi chaar din,

Do arzoo mein kat gaye, do intezaar mein."

This couplet speaks to the fleeting nature of life and how quickly time passes. It asks the question of whether it is worthwhile to spend one's life in pursuit of one's desires and wait for what is yet to come.



"Har ek baat pe kehte ho tum ki tu kya hai,

Tumhi kaho ki ye andaaz-e-guftgoo kya hai?"

This couplet speaks to the futility of trying to define oneself to others and the importance of individual perspective. It questions the meaning of conversation and asks if it is truly a two-way exchange.



"Koi ummeed bar nahin aati, koi soorat nazar nahin aati,

Maut ka ek din muayyan hai, neend kyon raat bhar nahin aati?"

This couplet speaks to the feeling of hopelessness that can sometimes pervade our lives. It asks why we cannot find rest when death is certain and the night seems so long.

Mirza Ghalib's poetry continues to resonate with people across the world, and his couplets remain a source of comfort and inspiration to this day. On his death anniversary, let us take a moment to reflect on his legacy and the impact that he has had on so many people's lives. (ANI)

