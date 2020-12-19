Miss Transqueen India crowns Shaine Soni as its 2020 winner

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Miss Transqueen India pageant on Saturday crowned Shaine Soni as its winner for the year 2020 at an event here.

Soni, who is a fashion designer by profession, will now represent India at the Miss International Queen pageant that is set to take place in Thailand next year.



Shaine Soni is a renowned name in the fashion industry. After winning the pageant, she said that she will take this opportunity to work for the empowerment and betterment of transwomen.

She also said that winning the crown is not just a matter of dignity but it is also a promise that she will work with her heart and soul to normalise the conversations around the LGBTQ+ community.

This marks the fourth year of the Miss Transqueen pageant which celebrates the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community. (ANI)

