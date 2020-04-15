Miss Worlds including Manushi Chillar come together to raise coronavirus awareness

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Three of the former Miss Worlds including Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar (India), Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle (Puerto Rico) and Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce (Mexico) are coming together to raise awareness about coronavirus and discuss the stigma related to the infection.

The three divas are also very vocal about social issues and are known for their work in their own fields of education, menstrual hygiene, discrimination, racism, etc.

"At a time like this, whatever each one of us can do to raise as much awareness about COVID-19 in our respective countries and communities will be key to stop the virus in its tracks," said Chhillar.

"I wanted to tell people that we are in this together and what is happening in India is also happening in the rest of the world," the former Miss India added.

The platform will have the three beauties, speak about the need for the world to unite to fight the pandemic.

"The pain we are witnessing with the loss of lives, the struggles, the hardships of Indians are similar to what is happening in every country of the world and the Miss Worlds from Mexico and Puerto Rico will speak on the same. We are one world and we can fight and heal collectively. That's the intent of this exercise," said Chhillar.

COVID-19 has impacted the entire globe with cases mounting each day.

The three former Miss Worlds will be using social media as a platform to discuss the steps taken by their countries to fight the virus and also highlight the individual work they are doing in association with their government bodies to raise awareness on COVID-19.

Manushi was earlier been roped in by the Haryana State Government and UNICEF India to raise awareness among the people of India.

The beauties will also discuss the importance of mental health at a time like this and how to battle the stigma of coronavirus that is setting in people's minds. (ANI)

