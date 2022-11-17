Miss You Thatha Garu: Mahesh Babu's daughter pays emotional tribute to superstar Krishna

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): The demise of superstar Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, has left his family members, colleagues and fans in extreme grief.

Mourning the demise of her grandfather, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.

"Weekday lunch will never be the same again..... You taught me so many valuable things... always made me smile. Now all that's left is my memory of you. You're my hero... I hope I can make you proud someday. I'll miss you so much Thatha garu...," Sitara wrote, adding a picture with her grandfather.

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni also expressed grief over the demise of his grandfather.

Taking to Instagram, Gautam wrote, "Wherever you are... I will always love you .. and I know you will too... Miss you Thatha garu...more than I can say..."

Krishna, father of Mahesh Babu, passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The legendary icon suffered a cardiac arrest on November 14 and was put on a ventilator. He was 79 years old.

Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to cinema in 2009. He acted in more than 350 films and is credited with bringing many firsts into Telugu cinema including Cinemascope, Eastmancolor and DTS. (ANI)