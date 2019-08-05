Anupam Kher and Zaira Wasim (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Mixed response from B-Town to scrapping of Article 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:28 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Bollywood is divided over the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.
Voicing support for the decision, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Wow Historic Moment. Article 370 going. Very brave move."
Dia Mirza, who earlier showed her concern over the issue expressed her support over scrapping of Article 370, tweeted: "Peace, prosperity and sustainable development for the people of #Ladakh and #JammuAndKashmir. Good Luck @PMOIndia, @HMOIndia #Article370revoked #Artical35A."
Praising the government for scrapping Article 370, Vivek Oberoi wrote, "This is the greatest homage to all those braves martyred for the dream of a United India. Hats off and a big thank you to Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji from the heart of each and every patriotic Indian! #OneIndia #AkhandBharat #JaiHind. Bye Bye #Article370 #35A."
Paresh Rawal called the move an 'Independence of motherland.'
"Today is the true and complete independence of our (link: http://motherland.Today) motherland. Today in the true sense of the word INDIA becomes ONE !!! Jai Hind," he tweeted.
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, "Kashmir Solution has begun."
Taken aback by the situations prevailing in the valley, Gauahar Khan wrote on micro-blogging site, "What the hell is happening ??? May Allah keep everyone safe! In Kashmir."
Meanwhile, Zahira Wasim, a Kashmiri resident who quit acting some time back, wrote, "This too shall pass! #Kashmir." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:05 IST

