MNS asks makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to apologize

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Sony Sab TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) received an open threat by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

During an episode of the comedy serial, it was reported that the language of Mumbai is Hindi.

MNS Chitrapat Sena president Amey Khopkar objected to it and warned that if the makers of the serial do not apologize then the party will have to deal with them in their own way. (ANI)

