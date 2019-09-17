Model sues Kevin Hart for $60 million over 2017 sex tape

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Model Montia Sabagg who appeared with Kevin Hart in a 2017 sex tape has sued the comedian and others for USD 60 million.

The 28-year-old model claimed that she was secretly recorded while having consensual intercourse with Hart in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to documents, cited E! News

Sabagg accused Hart, Jonathan "JT" Jackson, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and other related companies of intentional inflection of emotional distress, violations of privacy and negligence.

She claimed in the suit that she "had no knowledge that the intimate activity" depicted in the video of her and Hart "was being recorded."

The video, which according to the suit showed Sabagg "naked from the waist down and engaged in private, consensual sexual relations with Hart," was published online in September 2017.

However, Hart claimed that he was being extorted. Soon thereafter, Sabagg held a press conference to deny the extortion accusations.

The lawsuit states that Hart wanted to attract "additional publicity and media attention" through the video and "increase his overall pop culture status."

In 2018, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charged Jackson with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter. Prosecutors said Jackson attempted to sell the tape to various celebrity news websites after Hart declined to pay Jackson. The case is still ongoing.

Hart was released from hospital last week after undergoing back surgery for injuries suffered due to a car crash earlier this month. (ANI)

