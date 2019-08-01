'Modern Family' cast (Image Courtesy): Instagram
'Modern Family' cast (Image Courtesy): Instagram

'Modern Family' cast recreates first table read picture ahead of shooting season 11

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): It seems like the cast of the popular American sitcom 'Modern Family' aren't over the 10-year challenge yet!
The popular show is all set to enter its 11th and final season this fall, and the stars seem totally nostalgic as they posed for a group picture together. The latest picture was a recreation of their first-ever table read picture taken ten years back in 2009.
Actors including Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Ed O'Neill, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, Ariel Winter, and Nolan Gould came together for this amazing post-10-year picture to commemorate their first table read for the first script of the first season of the series.
The collage was shared by Tyler on Instagram who captioned it, "Before our first table read 10 years ago and after the 1st table read of our final season today. Both photos taken by our dad."

This picture comes as the team reunited for the first table read of the final season.
Unable to control his excitement, Stonestreet even shared a clip featuring the show's cast on the photo and video sharing platform.
He wrote, "It's the first day of the last season of Modern Family."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

It’s the first day of the last season of Modern Family. #season11 #modernfamily

A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) on Jul 31, 2019 at 1:15pm PDT


The finale season of the show was announced in February while the penultimate season ended in May with Haley (Sarah Hyland) giving birth to twins.
The last season will kick start on September 25 on ABC. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:29 IST

Bollywood showers love on Taapsee Pannu as she turns 32

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu who is awaiting the release of her next 'Mission Mangal' turned 32 today with Bollywood stars showering love on the birthday girl.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:07 IST

Confirmed! Taylor Swift to perform at NYC this month

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Fans of Taylor Swift have a reason to rejoice, as the pop star, after releasing her new song 'The Archer,' announced that she will be performing in New York City's Central Park on August 22.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:37 IST

Judge in Jussie Smollett's case firm on appointing special prosecutor

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): A week after 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett's legal team filed three motions to overturn the appointment of a special prosecutor for his criminal case, the judge has stood by his decision of appointing the prosecutor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:31 IST

Dove Cameron recalls shocking moment when she heard of Cameron...

Washington D.C. [USA], August 1 (ANI): Actor Dove Cameron will always hold a special place in her heart for 'Descendants' co-star Cameron Boyce who passed away last month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:16 IST

Working with Jim Carrey was 'dream of an experience' for Ariana Grande

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, who recently wrapped up filming a cameo for Jim Carrey's showtime series 'Kidding' has penned a heartfelt note about working with him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:10 IST

Tristan Thompson addresses his "wrong-doings", defends Khloe Kardashian

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): NBA player Tristan Thompson is setting the record straight for once and for all. The star athlete addressed the old rumours that he cheated on his pregnant ex Jordan Craig with Khloe Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:37 IST

Brie Larson spotted with new man following split from Alex Greenwald

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): American actor Brie Larson appears to be enjoying a brand new romance! The Oscar-winning star was spotted spending some quality time with actor-director Elijah Allan-Blitz in Calabasas, California.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:57 IST

Here's how Chris Hemsworth transformed into fat Thor for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Actor Chris Hemsworth opened up about the incredible transformation he had to undergo for his role in the 2019 hit Marvel film 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:16 IST

Mario Lopez apologises for 'insensitive' comments about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Actor Mario Lopez apologised for the "ignorant and insensitive" comments he made about parenting transgender children.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:05 IST

James Russo to star in Sean Penn 'Flag Day'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Veteran actor James Russo will soon be seen entertaining the audience in Sean Penn's next directorial venture 'Flag Day'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:42 IST

Shay Mitchell confesses she wears diapers!

Washington D.C. [USA], August 1 (ANI): 'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell, who is currently expecting a daughter with boyfriend Matte Babel, released a new episode of YouTube series 'Almost Ready' where she confessed to wearing diapers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:41 IST

Beyonce's daughter makes her debut on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Singer Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is just 7 years old, has already achieved a major feat at such a young age.

Read More
iocl