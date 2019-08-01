'Modern Family' cast recreates first table read picture ahead of shooting season 11

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): It seems like the cast of the popular American sitcom 'Modern Family' aren't over the 10-year challenge yet!

The popular show is all set to enter its 11th and final season this fall, and the stars seem totally nostalgic as they posed for a group picture together. The latest picture was a recreation of their first-ever table read picture taken ten years back in 2009.

Actors including Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Ed O'Neill, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, Ariel Winter, and Nolan Gould came together for this amazing post-10-year picture to commemorate their first table read for the first script of the first season of the series.

The collage was shared by Tyler on Instagram who captioned it, "Before our first table read 10 years ago and after the 1st table read of our final season today. Both photos taken by our dad."



This picture comes as the team reunited for the first table read of the final season.

Unable to control his excitement, Stonestreet even shared a clip featuring the show's cast on the photo and video sharing platform.

He wrote, "It's the first day of the last season of Modern Family."



The finale season of the show was announced in February while the penultimate season ended in May with Haley (Sarah Hyland) giving birth to twins.

The last season will kick start on September 25 on ABC. (ANI)