'Modern Love' season 2 trailer released

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of Amazon Original anthology series 'Modern Love' on Friday.

The eight-part second season of the popular series 'Modern Love' brings to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events from the beloved New York Times column of the same name.

The eight different love stories include 'An Old Flame Reignited', 'A Test of Friends vs. Lovers', 'A Night Girl and Her Day Boy', 'A Romance With An Ex's Ex', 'A One-night Stand', 'An Impossible Promise', 'A Ghost of a Lost Lover', 'An Exploration of Sexuality', all revolving around the same message: 'love breaks all the rules'.





The second season of 'Modern Love' features a star-studded cast of actors including Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson.

Showrunner John Carney serves as writer, director and executive producer. Andrew Rannells directed an episode this season based upon a personal essay that he penned for the column. The season was filmed in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland.

All episodes will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, this year in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (ANI)

