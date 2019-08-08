Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation in New Delhi

Modi urges film industry to shoot in J-K, Ladakh

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the glorious cinematic days will return to Jammu and Kashmir once normalcy is restored in the state after the new steps taken by his government.
There were times when most of the Bollywood films seemed incomplete without incorporating the beautiful picturesque landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir. A number of romantic duets and dance sequences were shot there, he said addressing the nation.
"There was a time when Kashmir was the favourite destination of Bollywood filmmakers. There was hardly any film that wasn't shot in Kashmir at that time,"
Addressing the nation for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, Modi outlined plans for peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh have the potential to be the biggest tourist hubs of the world and urged the film industries to come and invest in the union territories.
"Once the normalcy in Kashmir is restored. I am confident that in future even international films will be shot there," he said.
Highlighting how filmmaking will help in providing more employment opportunities to the locals, Modi also urged the Indian cinema industry to look at creating entertainment infrastructure and opening new theatres.
He noted that "this will also increase the employment opportunities for the local people."
The prime minister urged the Bollywood, Telugu and Tamil filmmakers to shoot their films in J-K and Ladakh.
"I especially urge the Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu film fraternity to once again look at Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for shooting locations," he said.
Filming in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh is only one way of restoring normalcy, he said and assured the local people that their problems will gradually go away.(ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:53 IST

Injured 'Fast & Furious 9' stuntman moved out of ICU

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Stuntman Joe Watts, who was injured on the sets of 'Fast & Furious 9' last month, has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:23 IST

AICWA demands blanket ban on Pak artists

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): After Pakistan banned the screening of Indian films on Thursday; All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded a blanket ban on Pakistani artists, diplomats and bilateral relations with Pakistan and its people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:50 IST

Miranda Lambert says her career 'has been a crazy ride'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Newlywed Miranda Lambert could not be more thrilled as her latest single 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' soared to the number one spot as the most added single on country radio for the week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:36 IST

'Section 375' teaser: Get ready for intense courtroom drama

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): The teaser of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' that explores the subject of rape in India is finally out.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:33 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launches #NotMe movement

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launched a #NotMe movement after a Manhattan judge denied his request to dismiss the sex abuse case against his client on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:26 IST

David Zayas joins cast of 'Force of Nature'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor David Zayas has been roped in for Michael Polish directorial 'Force of Nature' to play John the baptist.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:08 IST

Danny Trejo saves the day by rescuing baby trapped in overturned car

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor Danny Trejo, one of Hollywood's famous villains, became a real-life hero after he rescued a baby who was trapped in an overturned car in Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:52 IST

Here's how 'BH90210' honoured Luke Perry

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American comedy series 'Beverly Hills, 90210' is finally here, featuring the main cast of the show. The premiere of 'BH90210', which was aired on Wednesday, honoured the late actor Luke Perry, who played the role of Dylan McKay.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:47 IST

Chrissy Teigen goes to library for first time in 23 years and is...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen went to the public library for the first time in 23 years and opened up about how great the experience was.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:31 IST

Singer-songwriter David Berman dies at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter David Berman who formed indie group 'Silver Jews' in the 1990s passed away on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:14 IST

Kylie Jenner "won't trash talk" about former friend Jordyn Woods

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is taking the high road when it comes to her family's feud with her former close friend and supermodel Jordyn Woods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:49 IST

James Jordan to join Angelina Jolie in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor James Jordan is all set to join Angelina Jolie in the Taylor Sheridan's chase thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.

Read More
iocl